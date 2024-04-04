×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Viral Video: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producers Claim The Film Will Mint ₹1,100 Crore Overseas

In the viral video, Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani were seen expressing their exitement to their fans ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release in theatres.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the big screens on April 10. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, a video of producer Vashu Bhagnani is going viral on social media. In the video, he claimed that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will earn a whopping amount at the worldwide box office.

Vashu Bhagnani makes a big claim about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

In the viral video, Jackky Bhagnani was seen expressing his exitement to his fans ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release in theatres. Soon after, Vashu Bhagnani appeared in the clip and said that the movie will surely earn ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office. This statement by the producers of the film did not sit well with the netizens as they thought he was being overconfident. Nevertheless, the film is expected to do well in theatres.

According to Bhagnanis, BMCM will outperform Animal (₹900 crore) and Pathaan (₹1050 crore), becoming Bollywood's second highest grossing film after Jawan (₹1150 crore). However, the ground reality differs. The important thing to remember is that Akshay Kumar's last film Mission Ranigunj grossed around ₹50 crore, while Tiger Shroff's last film Ganapath grossed ₹20 crore worldwide.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still | Image: X

 

Meet the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Though the movie features Akshay and Tiger in lead roles, it is incomplete without the presence of character Kabir aka Prithviraj Sukumaran.
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

