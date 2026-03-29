Viral Video: Dhurandhar Co-stars Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Dutt Vibe On Ari Ari Following Sequel's Blockbuster Run

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt are basking in the success of their recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film has breached the ₹700 mark in India within 1 week of release and is eyeing the ₹800 crore mark next. Amid the blockbuster run of the spy thriller, the actors attended the birthday celebration of Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj, in Mumbai on March 28. Video of the Dhurandhar duo from the party is now viral online.

When SP Aslam and Hamza Ali partied together

On March 28, a video of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt from the bash went viral on social media. In the clip, Singh could be seen performing the song Ari Ari, which features in the film. Sanjay Dutt was seen cheering for him in the background. Their infectious energy received a thunderous applause from the audience.

In the clip, Sanjay Dutt could be seen in a kurta-pyjama set while Ranveer Singh went for a casual look, pairing denim with a leather jacket and a signature bucket hat. This marked the reunion of the stars following the release of Dhurandhar 2. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam, while Ranveer plays the protagonist Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who infiltrates Lyari as Hamza Ali Manzari.



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Sanjay Dutt loses cool at paps



Sanjay Dutt's appearance at the birthday bash marked his second public outing after the release of Dhurandhar 2. The night before the event, the actor, along with his wife, Manyata and their two children, stepped out for a family dinner. As soon as the family arrived at the Mumbai diner, paparazzi and media personnel hounded them for pictures and videos, which irked Sanjay Dutt. In a viral moment, he could be seen losing his cool at the camerapersons, asking them to back off.



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