Viral Video: Did Ranbir Kapoor Accidentally Reveal the Runtime of Ramayana Duology?

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Ramayana is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is scheduled to be released in two parts. The first part of the Ramayana will release on Diwali.

The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram was unvieled on April 2, on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti. Social media users, critics and cinegoers have been discussing the movie online endlessly. During the movie's promotional event, the actor appeared to tease the runtime of the mythological drama.

Speaking to Collider, during the Los Angeles screening of Ramayana's first glimpse, Ranbir Kapoor likened the movie to The Lord of the Rings. He said, "Ramayana is nothing less than 'Lord of the Rings', you know, it's our greatest epic spectacle coming from our country, and this was just a teaser."

The actor added, "We have six hours of epic visuals and epic action sequences, emotions. It teaches you to be a better son, a better husband, a better brother, you know, it's the triumph of good over evil. There are so many different layers of storytelling happening with this film that I'm really excited for people to sample it."



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Social media users are now suspecting that Ranbir's ‘six-hour’ comment was an indirect tease about the runtime of the duology, with each part being 3 hours long. However, there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers about the runtime of the Ramayana movies yet.

The video of Ranbir Kapoor ‘accidentally’ revealing the runtime is now going viral online. Fans of the actor are joking that he has a habit of spoiling the movie he stars in during the promotions. They recalled him giving away the female protagonist's death during the promotion of Rockstar. The fans also joked that he cannot give away anything from the Ramayana story since the plot is already known to all.



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