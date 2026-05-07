Viral Video: Hrithik Roshan Recreates Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Hookstep At Friend's Wedding

Hrithik Roshan is known for his penchant for dancing. A viral video of the actor from a friend's wedding shows the Krishh star grooving to his old song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Unverified clips of the actor from the event are now viral online, with fans resharing them in great numbers.

Hrithik Roshan dances his heart out at a friend's wedding, fans left awestruck at the actor's energy

On May 7, a video of Hrithik Roshan from his friend's wedding went viral online. While details of the wedding and other information about the actor's presence remain unknown, fan clubs have shared that the event took place at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. In the clip, the actor could be seen surrounded by a large group of people who matched his steps to the 2000 iconic track.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan could be seen recreating the hookstep of his viral track, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and his friends joined. Other onlookers could be seen cheering for the group. For the event, the actor donned an eggshell kurta-pjyama set which featured detailed embelishments and hand embroidery. It is not known whether the actor attended the event alone or with other family members.

As soon as the video went viral online, fans of Hrithik Roshan took to the comment section and on their social media accounts to hype him. Some were left amazed by his ‘youthful energy’ while others noticed that the actor appeared to be ‘as young as he was in 2000’. Some fans also demanded that the actor take on more roles that require him to dance.



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When ‘baraati’ Hrithik Roshan vibed on dhol beats at cousin's wedding

In December last year, Hrithik Roshan, along with his entire family, attended the wedding festivities of his cousin Eshaan Roshan with Aishwarya Singh. The War 2 actor arrived at the venue in a classic ethnic outfit and danced to dhol beats with his father, Rakesh Roshan. In one video Roshan family was seen dancing on dhol beats in the baraat. Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan performed a lively jugalbandi to the dhol that quickly went viral.