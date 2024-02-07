Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Strike A Candid Pose In A Throwback Video Shared By Angad Bedi

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Christmas 2023 with Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi. Taking to his Instagram account, Angad shared a video from the celebration with the actors. Sharing the video, he congratulated Katrina on the success of her latest outing Merry Christmas.

Angad Bedi praises Katrina Kaif’s performance in Merry Christmas, calls it her best

On January 24, almost a month after Christmas, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram account to share a candid video of Katrina Kaif. In the short video, Vicky and Katrina could be seen having a light moment with their friends Neha Dhupia and Angad. The husband and wife, who were twinning in white, celebrated Christmas at Neha’s residence and could be seen trying to click a perfect picture against the backdrop of a Christmas tree.

Sharing the video on social media, Angad wrote in the caption, “It's almost end of jan.. but its still a very "Merry Christmas" in the theatres.. well done Kat may you shoulder many more such films and also..” Angad further mentioned that Merry Christmas is one of Katrina’s best performances so far and wished her well for the future. He concluded by writing, “May the light always be upon you🤣🤗❤️!!! One of your best performances.. its right up there.”

Katrina Kaif talks about the challenges of working on Merry Christmas

During the press conference held before the release of the film on January 12, Katrina said that working for Sriram Raghavan was on her bucket list and when she heard the story of Merry Christmas, she was in awe. However, shooting the scenes in Tamil was "challenging" for her as it was a completely different language for her.

“That for us was a big challenge. The kind of scenes, the nature of the scenes, and performing those scenes in Tamil is a challenge because obviously, that’s a completely different language for me. But both the films have come out beautifully. I am very proud to be a part of both films. Can’t wait to share it with the audience,” said Katrina Kaif. In Merry Christmas, Katrina plays the mysterious Maria in the film, paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. He is Albert, a stranger that her character Maria meets in a restaurant and brings home on Christmas Eve.