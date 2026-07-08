Viral Video: Ranveer Singh Brings The House Down With Arjun Kapoor And Himesh Reshammiya At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding

Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on July 6. Following the wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a post-wedding cocktail party. Actor and close friend of Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, also attended the bash. Several videos of the Dhurandhar actor from the wedding have gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor vibe to Gunday, Dhurandhar songs at Anshula Kapoor's wedding

Viral videos from the cocktail party of Anshula Kapoor show Ranveer Singh bringing his usual charm and infectious energy to the bash. He could be greeting the DJ and helping to pay high intensity party music. In another video, the actor could be seen vibing to his song, Naal Nachna, from the Aditya Dhar directorial, while others from the wedding party join him.

In another video, Ranveer and Arjun could be seen performing the hookstep of their song, Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday. In one of the viral clips, he was seen vibing with Himesh Reshammiya, who seems to have given a live performance at the wedding ceremony of Boney Kapoor's daughter. Ranveer Singh's presence at the post-wedding function comes after his long-standing friendship and rapport with Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the Mumbai wedding reception of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar was attended by several A-listers. The reception saw many well-known faces from the film industry, including Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor. On their special day, the newlyweds looked every bit the picture of elegance in their traditional ensembles. While Rohan kept it classic in a black sherwani featuring an intricately embroidered bandhgala kurta paired with straight-fit tapered trousers, Anshula turned heads in a custom-designed Amit Aggarwal ensemble. The bride chose a striking sindoori red saree crafted from Banarasi brocade, which the designer reimagined into a sculptural corset silhouette. Blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary edge, the look made for a stunning bridal statement.



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