Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Brutally Trolled For 'Over The Top' Reaction To Shivangi Joshi vs Shreya Kalra Spat, Netizens Call His Outburst 'Pure Comedy'

Lock Upp 2: The Netflix show has garnered significant buzz in the first week of its premiere. From startling confessions to heated arguments, the first few episodes of the show have already dominated social media discourse and have created a buzz among fans. Most recently, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi got into a verbal spat over snacks.

However, what caught the attention of social media users in the spat was Harshad Chopda's reaction. The actor, who shares a close friendship with Shivangi, lost his cool on Shreya when the duo got into a fight. The incident was triggered by a crying Shivangi complaining to Harshad about Shreya's tone with her in an earlier argument.

This triggered Harshad, who lashed out at Shreya and began to advance aggressively at her. However, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, and Shivangi Joshi stopped Chopda. Despite this, the actor began abusing Shreya adn called her ‘chudail’ for making Shivangi cry. He continued lashing out at Kalra despite other inmates warning him to calm down. The clip of the TV actor's outburst has now gone viral on social media.

While fans of Harshad have sympathised with him, others have taken a more solid stance. Most netizens have argued that the actor's anger appeared as an overreaction. They also mentioned that Harshad's outburst did not appear genuine, and he lashed out only to be seen on the show. Some have even criticised his anger issues, Kabir Singh-esque short-temperedness.



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