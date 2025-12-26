Gaurav Khanna Defends Wife Akanksha Chamola Against Trolls After Backlash Over Dancing Video: They Are Fans of Someone...

The Bigg Boss 19 winner, Gaurav Khanna, is fetching more limelight following his exit from the reality show than he did in the 3 months he was inside the house. The actor attended several celebration parties hosted to honour his win on the show. His wife, Akanksha Chamola, accompanied him to one such party and a video of her dancing before she entered the premises went viral online. The clips invited severe backlash with social media users commenting that she is ‘embarrassing' her husband, who was seen stepping away from her in the video. Days later, Gaurav Khanna has now set the record straight with the trolls.

Bigg Boss 19 over, but the mudslinging continues

At the time when the video of Akanksha Chamola went viral, several ardent fans of Bigg Boss likened it to comments passed by Gaurav Khanna's fandom on the runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt. She found an indirect mention in the Anupamaa actor's defence for his wife as well. Speaking to Hungamastudio, Gaurav shared, “First of all, I would like to inform everyone that the girls Akanksha was dancing with were team members of my publicist, who worked hard when I was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was their success party, and we were there to be a part of their celebration. And as I don’t enjoy dancing much, my wife, Akanksha, felt she should join them and make the moment bigger, as it was everyone’s victory."



Indirectly blaming the fans of ‘other’ celebrities, the actor added, “A lot of them don’t even know who she was dancing with. I just stood behind and let her enjoy it, as it was my team’s win after all. They were the people who worked hard for me in my absence, and they also deserve to enjoy themselves. As far as trolls are concerned, I don’t get affected by them as I understand they are fans of someone. They also function with an agenda that will bring this couple down. So that our favourite celebrity looks better."



In conclusion, Gaurav added, “I don’t bother about trolls. We are very happy with our lives. I’m very happy that my wife is an extrovert and has a no filter attitude. I love that about her. These are the qualities even people love about us as a couple." He also added that he will strive to continue to be better and to impress people whom he has not been able get through to till now.



