Viral Video: Saif Ali Khan And His Son Taimur Chuckle As Akshay Kumar Pretends To Trip Enroute Lord's Stadium

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming movie Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie will mark the actor's reunion after an 18-year hiatus. Ahead of the release in September, the duo came together to watch the India vs England ODI match held at Lord's cricket stadium in London. A video of the two, along with Saif's son Taimur, is now going viral online.

Did Akshay Kumar prank Saif and Taimur?

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Akshay Kumar could be seen walking with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. The 9-year-old held his father's hand as they paced towards the iconic stadium. In a now viral moment, Akshay pretended to trip for a moment to gauge Saif and Taimur's reaction.

Akshay, who is known for his penchant for pranks, left the father-son duo giggling at his antics. For the day out, the Bhoot Bangla actor opted for a casual off-white shirt teamed with beige trousers. He kept the look casual by completing it with sneakers and sunglasses. However, it was his white beard that caught the attention of social media users.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, went for a more crisp look. To attend the gentlemen's, he was dressed in a tailored shirt teamed with blue pants and an olive green blazer. He also added a tie with his outfit. While Saif Ali Khan was accompanied by Taimur, his younger son, Jeh and wife Kareena Kapoor gave the event a miss.

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