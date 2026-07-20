Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's Wife Gautami Defends Him After Shreya Kalra Angrily Objects To His 'Non Consensual' Kisses: We Don't Know The Whole Story...
Lock Upp 2: A video of Shreya Kalra getting angry at Ram Kapoor's 'forceful' kisses to her in the Netflix show went viral. The actor's wife has now come to his defence.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Lock Upp 2: The Netflix show has reached the halfmark and the controversies in it don't seem to stop. Most recently viwers of the show flagged Ram Kapoor's ‘inappropriate' behaviour towards contestant Shreya Kalra on the show. On social media, the veteran TV actor was called out for planting kisses on the cheeks of his fellow inmates as a method of endearment. The buzz seems to have reached the Lock Upp set as well.
After weeks of endurance, in a recent episode, Shreya could be heard discussing her discomfort with Ram Kapoor's behaviour with fellow inmate, Shilpa Shinde. The conversation began when the duo were discussing the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor's proximity with Shivangi Joshi in a task. Shreya then brought up her own experience where the actor planted a kiss on her cheek when she saved him from nomination.
Talking to Shinde, Shreya said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I am going to hold his mouth and be like, My father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.' I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.” Kalra got unanimous support online for her stance.
Also Read: Lock Upp 2: Kangana Brings In The Spice To Farah's Snoozefest Hosting
Issuing a clarification, Kapoor's wife, Gautami, took to her Instagram account on July 20 to share his defence. She hit back at trolls who labelled him "tharki." "I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lockup, but I think the last 2-3 days are kind of refrained me from being silent. So I come here and speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgements, comments saying that he's a sleaze, he's a tharki, he's an old man who's like has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is. I'm not defending him for the way he is. But he's a man who is all heart and he went into the game show or the reality without any strategy or without any plan. So I think that is what is coming across," she said.
Advertisement
"If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days of the show. It's been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up. Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader. Which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way. So maybe he should have. But that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that," Gautami added. Gautami also said that the situation inside the house is very different. Since the episodes are edited and viewers don't get to see everything that happens 24x7, people shouldn't judge contestants too quickly."We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy comments and these toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. And please be a little considerate of that. And I wish all the contestants, all the inmates, all the very best. I'm definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you and we are rooting for you," she emphasised.
Also Read: Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Hawk, Heartstopper Forever, More Shows
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.