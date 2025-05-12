Virat Kohli Accompanied Anushka Sharma On The Set Of Dil Dhadakne Do, Reveals Anil Kapoor In Heartwarming Post For Cricketer

Virat Kohli disheartened his fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket format on May 24. Several members of the film fraternity, including Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, took to their social media accounts to share heartwarming messages for the former Indian skipper and to express gratitude for his illustrious career. Most recently, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a note for Virat and recalled how he met the star Indian batsman while shooting for Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) with Anushka Sharma.

Anil Kapoor recalls his meeting with Virat Kohli

On May 12, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Virat Kohli and recalled his meeting with the cricketer. He remembered the batsman accompanying his wife, Anushka Sharma, on the shoot of the cruise drama Dil Dhadakne Do. The veteran actor wrote, "We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka was shooting Dil Dhadakna Do. I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were it left a lasting impression on me. Since then, I've been admiring you from afar- your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field."



Anil Kapoor expressed his gratitude to Virat and continued, "Though we haven't met again since, I've always been cheering for you. Congratulations on everything you've accomplished. You may have retired from Test cricket, but you'll never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians- and millions more around the world. Thank you, Virat."

Anushka Sharma's message for Virat Kohli goes viral

Hours after Virat Kohli announced his retirement, his wife, Anushka Sharma, took to her Instagram to share a moment from the field and highlighted the unseen parts of the cricketer's career. In her post, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."



