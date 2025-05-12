Go Well, King: Virat Kohli's Retirement From Test Cricket Sparks Emotional Reactions From Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty, Tanmay Bhat, And Others

Virat Kohli fans were left surprised when the cricketer announced his retirement from the Test cricket format on May 12. Actors including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Suniel Shetty reacted emotionally to the announcement made by the former Indian team skipper. He had already announced retirement from the T20 format for the unversed, and now will only be seen playing ODI (One Day International) and IPL (Indian Premier League) matches.

Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Tanmay Bhat and Suneil Shetty react to Virat Kohli's retirement

On May 12, following Virat Kohli's announcement, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to bid adieu to India's star batsman. Sharing his admiration, the Chhaava actor wrote, "You did it your way, and that way will truly be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspiring Test career, and thank you for the memories, Champ!"



Also Read: Anushka Will Remember Virat's 'Tears & Battles' As He Retires From Test

A screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's post | Image: Instagram



Suniel Shetty also shared a photo of the Indian cricketer and wrote in the caption, You didn't just play Test cricket, Virat. You lived it. You honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve, and your passion like armour. The roar. The grit. The obsession. The heart. Take a bow, champ. The red ball rests, but your legacy."



Also Read: Mother's Day 2025: Virat Kohli Shares Unseen Photo Of Anushka Sharma With Vamika, Calls Her 'Strong, Nurturing, Loving'

A screengrab of Suniel Shetty's post | Image: Instagram

Early on Monday morning, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to announce his retirement as he reflected on his 14-year-long journey in the longest format of the game. A part of his Instagram post read, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

Ranveer Singh took to the comment section of his post to write, "One in a Billion! 👑Go well, King! ♥️🧿🙌🏽" Comedian Tanmay Bhat expressed his disbelief at the news and wrote, “Nooo”.



Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shun Naysayers, Step Out On Dinner Date In Bengaluru Amid Avneet Kaur Controversy