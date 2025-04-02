Vishal Dadlani Stands Against 'AI Plagiarisation' As Ghibli Trend Takes Over Internet, Calls Images 'Environmental Horror'

Vishal Dadlani is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to sharing his opinions. The veteran singer took to his social media handle to speak against the recent Studio Ghibli trend. In his note to fans, he acknowledged the Ghibli images made of him by his fans and requested them not to make any more as he will not be sharing them on his social media handles. The singer is standing against the 'AI plagiarisation' of an artist's life's work. The Studio Ghibli trend has captivated Indian celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Parineeti Chopra and Mammootty. However, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani is unimpressed with the trend.

Vishal Dadlani calls Studio Ghibli images 'Environmental Horror'

Expressing his disdain, Dadlani took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sorry I'm not sharing any of the Studio Ghibli style images you guys have made of or for me. I just can't bring myself to support Al's plagiarisation of an artist's life's work."

"Not to mention, the environmental horror that those images are. Please do NOT make any more. Thank you," he added.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What is the Studio Ghibli trend?

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio known for its classics like Spirited Away. However, ChatGPT and other such platforms gave the netizens a free hand in transforming their images into the signature style inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s legendary art. However, not many know that it is harmful to the environment as it consumes between 0.01-0.1kWh to make one image, generating enough heat. Not just this, AI images can emit between 5 and 50 grams of carbon dioxide. This trend has also raised a question of privacy as many have pointed out that OpenAI may be using our images and other details for digital rights. Several privacy advocates suggested that people might unknowingly be handing over their fresh biometric data to OpenAI.