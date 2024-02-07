Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri last saw through the release of The Vaccine War which hit theatres in September of 2023. The film was extensively promoted by the director in tow with wife and film lead Pallavi Joshi, who also produced the project. The film very importantly, traced India's independent quest in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vaccine War is now back in the news as it gears up to soon be screened for members of the Indian parliament.

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to news of The Vaccine War being screened for the Indian parliament



The Vaccine War will soon be screened for the members of the Indian parliament. Reacting to the news, director Vivek Agnihotri took to his X handle to express how the film's latest milestone is essentially a win on the part of the scientists. The caption to his X post read, "Wow! This is very good news this morning. I am so happy for all the scientists." Attached to his caption was an announcement of the screening news.

Advertisement

वाह! सुबह सुबह यह तो बड़ी अच्छी खबर है।

I am so happy for all the scientists. https://t.co/NmCvR4pIWQ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 31, 2024

For the unversed, The Vaccine War spotlights the tireless efforts of Indian scientists in developing India's very own vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Agnihotri, the cast of The Vaccine War boasts of names like Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Girija Oak among others. Separately, the film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Advertisement

What is next for Vivek Agnihotri?



Vivek Agnihotri recently unveiled the particulars of his next project. The Kashmir Files director's next project has been titled Parva, the announcement for which was made during a grand event in Bangalore. Parva is based on the S. L. Bhyrappa novel of the same name.

Advertisement

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:



Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY?



We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’:

PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA.



There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiRyClhT5c — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 21, 2023

Besides Parva, Vivek Agnihotri is also working on The Delhi Files, which he will be producing, directing as well as screen writing for.