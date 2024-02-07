Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi features in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The show made its OTT debut on Prime Video on January 19. The actor is seen playing the role of a police officer alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the series. In a recent interview, Vivek revealed he was offered films like Munnabhai MBBS, Hum Tum, and Om Shanti Om, but for various reasons, he wasn’t able to be a part of them.

Vivek reveals he turned down several popular Bollywood films

In a conversation with PTI, the Saathiya actor talked about letting go of several great projects because of various reasons. He shared that he said no to great movies like Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Hum Tum, Bunty or Babli, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan directed Om Shanti Om, for various reasons.

Vivek Oberoi

“With Raju Hirani it was not a rejection on the level of script but it was because of dates. With regards to Hum Tum, I had said yes to the film but I couldn’t do it because I had met with an accident. So, I had to exit out of that project (Hum Tum). With Om Shanti Om, I had a choice to do Arjun Rampal’s role or Maya Dolas’ role in Shootout at Lokhandwala, so I picked Maya Dola.”

Vivek Oberoi on his role in the Indian Police Force

Vivek plays the role of a cop Vikram Bakshi in the Indian Police Force. He described his character as an aggressive, passionate, and caring man. Billed as an ode to the police force, the Prime Video series has started streaming on Prime Video.

Vivek Oberoi in The Indian Police Force | Image: IMDb

The actor said that Rohit Shetty wrote the role keeping him in mind, which motivated him to give it his best. ''It’s the most beautiful form of praise an actor can receive,'' Oberoi said, adding, it also challenged him, “I was like, ‘I better perform on every single scene.” He said he thoroughly enjoyed working with Rohit, who he said is very “focused” on work.

“He doesn’t dwell, on sets he is quick, if he gets what he wants, he moves to the next. He is very focused. On the second or third day, there was an important scene, that required performance, I did it and asked if he needed one more take, but he didn’t, rather he praised me. I felt so appreciated and loved. In the end, he said, ‘Aapka ration card bann gaya. This means you are part of Rohit Shetty Picturez,” shared the actor.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)