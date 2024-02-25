Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Vivek Oberoi Went Against His Mentor To Do Rani Mukerji Starrer Saathiya: He Was Furious

Vivek Oberoi revealed that when he was shooting railway scenes for Saathiya, he used to sleep on the benches.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi | Image:Vivek Oberoi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi has been in the news owing to his performance in the recently released web series Indian Police Force. Earlier, in some interviews, the actor opened up about his struggles during the initial years of his career despite being the son of veteran star Suresh Oberoi. In a recent interview, the actor recalled changing clothes in restaurant washrooms and sleeping on benches during the shooting of Saathiya. He also revealed how everybody advised him against doing the romantic film.

Vivek Oberoi recalls the hardships he endured during the filming of Saathiya

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Vivek recalled the time he was shooting for Saathiya, co-starring Rani Mukerji when his debut film Company didn't release. He revealed that when he was shooting railway scenes, he used to sleep on the benches as they had no budget. "I used to change clothes in restaurant toilets because I didn’t have a makeup van. We had to shoot four scenes in a day. We were shooting for 18-20 hours a day. There was a time when I was carrying equipment, I had gone back to my assistant days after my debut," the actor added.

(A still from Saathiya | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Saathiya | Image: Instagram)

However, everything changed after the release of the film Company. People started recognising him during the shoot of Saathiya and used to flock to the sets, chanting "Chandu Bhai". This sudden surge of attention led to the actor being escorted out of the location in a police van. Even the securities were beefed up around the set.

Advertisement
(A still from Saathiya | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Saathiya | Image: Instagram)

Why did people advise him not to do Saathiya?

In the same segment, Vivek revealed that everybody said don’t do Saathiya as he was introduced as an action hero and Saathiya was a romantic drama. "'You are an action hero. How can you do a love story?’ But that wasn’t the film. My mentor, Ram Gopal Varma, was furious. He said ‘No, don’t do this film.’ I was like better than taking permission, I will ask for forgiveness," the actor said.

Advertisement
(A still from Saathiya | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Saathiya | Image: Instagram)

Recalling what hanged her mind was when Saathiya director Shaad Ali, his school friend, called him home and made him watch Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey, the film Saathiya was based on. By the end, the actor was “bawling” and decided to accept the offer.

The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics and grossed ₹219.2 million. It became the eighth highest-grossing film of the year.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

21 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  2. Most UCL goals under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar advocates for R Ashwin to lead India in Dharamshala

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. NCB Joins Delhi Police to Bust Multinational Drug Cartel

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead, Several Injured

    Politics News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo