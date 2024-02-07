Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini To Offer Ram Rag Seva At Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

The 45-day devotional music festival Rag Seva dedicated to Lord Ram will begin on Friday, January 26 and conclude on March 10.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini
Hema Malini (L), Vyjayanthimala (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22 with Ram Lalla's Pran Prathishtha. It was attended by numerous celebs such as Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth and Anup Kher. Now, the Ram Mandir is going to witness a 45-day festival where several celebs such as Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Malini Awasthi, Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal and Sonal Mansingh, among the 100 artists will perform at the newly-constructed Ram temple to offer Shree Ram Rag Seva.

A list of celebs to perform at Rag Seva

The 45-day devotional music festival dedicated to Lord Ram will begin on Friday, January 26 and conclude on March 10. "In line with classical tradition, Rag Seva will be organised at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple from January 26. This event will be organised in the 'gudi mandap' before the Lord in which more than 100 well-known artists from different provinces and art traditions from across the country will offer their 'Rag Seva' at the feet of Lord Ram for the next 45 days," a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

I am a fan of black and white films: Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala Bali -Governance Now
(A file photo of  Vyjayanthimala | Image: X)

Among the artists who will perform Rag Seva are Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Sikkil Gurcharan, Pandit Sajan Mishra, Jasbir Jassi, Aruna Sairam, Swapna Sundari, Rahul Deshpande, Suresh Wadkar, Darshana Jhaveri, Uday Bhawalkar, Jayanth Kumaresh, Purna Das Baul, Rajani and Gayatri and Devaki Pandit.

Hema Malini on her 75th birthday: Dharmendra ji has come back from the US for it - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Hema Malini | Image: X)

Basanti Bisht, Prerana Shrimali, Sunanda Sharma, Meeta Pandit, and Padma Subrahmanyam will also perform during the 45-day festival.

All about Rag Seva

The gudi mandap is located in front of the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) where the new idol of Lord Ram was consecrated in a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"The architect and coordinator of this programme on behalf of the trust is Yatindra Mishra and the curation has been supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Delhi," the trust member said.

"Rag Seva is a classical tradition. First in the series is Malini Awasthi from Uttar Pradesh whose rendition will include 'sohar', 'badhawa' and 'mangal gan'," the member said.

अयोध्या: राम मंदिर में आज से राग सेवा का आयोजन, 100 से अधिक कलाकार होंगे शामिल, 45 दिनों तक चलेगा कार्यक्रम - Ayodhya ram temple Rag Seva starts from 26 janaury ntc - AajTak
(A file photo of Ram Mandir | Image: X)

Yatindra Mishra also orchestrated the Mangal Dhwani that reverberated during the consecration ceremony. Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country were part of the grand musical rendition.

These included pakhawaj, flute and dholak from Uttar Pradesh; veena from Karnataka; algoja from Punjab; sundari from Maharashtra; mardala from Odisha; santoor from Madhya Pradesh; pung from Manipur; nagada and kali from Assam; and tambura from Chhattisgarh.

There was also shehnai from Delhi; ravanahatha from Rajasthan; shrikhol and sarod from West Bengal; ghatam from Andhra Pradesh; sitar from Jharkhand; santar from Gujarat; pakhawaj from Bihar; hudka from Uttarakhand; and nagaswaram, tavil and mridangam from Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the Mangal Dhwani, there were musical performances by Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan, who sang songs dedicated to Lord Ram.

Lakhs of people watched the 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony on Monday on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event held just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

Music has found another significant place in the heart of the temple town as a roundabout named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has of late turned into a major hotspot for residents and tourists seeking the perfect selfie. A giant ornate sculpture of a veena that weighs 14 tons has been placed at the centre of the roundabout.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both bedecked with ornamental lamp posts.

With PTI Inputs

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

