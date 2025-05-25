Watch | Harbhajan Singh Wishes Vicky Kaushal To Play Him In Biopic: Punjabi Munda Hai...

Harbhajan Singh said he would like to see Vicky Kaushal play him in his biopic | Image: Republic

Vicky Kaushal seems to be the top choice to play real-life characters. Apart from featuring in movies based on true events like Raazi, Sanju and Uri: the Surgical Strike, he is also essaying real-life heroes, like the revolutionary Udham Singh in Sardar Udham, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the blockbuster movie Chhaava, with perfection. At an event for the promotion of his show Who’s The Boss! cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his desire to see Vicky play him in his biopic.

When asked which Bollywood actor would be suitable to play him in his biopic, Harbhajan said, "Meri kahani dekkhiye... main toh 200 shows mein jaata hoon aur wahan apni kahaani batata rehta hoon. Mere upar koi film banegi toh Vicky Kaushal mera role karega. I think he is a phenomenal actor. Punjabi munda hai, we are very proud of him. He is a little taller than me in height, but I think he will play better a Harbhajan Singh than you know what you have seen all this while."

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra prmoted Who's The Boss in Mumbai on Sunday, May 25 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky's upcoming movies

After the success of Chhavva, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, surpassing Stree 2, Vicky is onto his next. He has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which will see him opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This will be his second movie with Alia after Raazi (2018).