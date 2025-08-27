War 2: 5 Box Office Records Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Should've Broken But Failed To

War 2 released amid high expectations over the Independence Day weekend. It is the sixth movie in Aditya Chopra's ambitious YRF Spyverse and an important saga in the spy series. However, the movie received mixed reviews upon its release and crashed early on at the box office. War 2 was reportedly made on a huge budget of over ₹400 crore, but the losses have been huge. Jr NTR was roped in to widen the appeal of the spyverse in South India, but the sequel has been rejected in all markets, emerging as a huge upset for the production house.

Here some box office records that War 2 failed to break but should have given the buzz surrounding it.

Far away from being the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2025

War 2 is far away from being the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2025. If the sequel had a similar reception as War in 2019, it would have easily beaten Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava which minted over ₹601 crore in India and over ₹805 crore worldwide.

Not the highest grossing spyverse movie

Pathaan is the highest grossing YRF Spyverse movie with ₹543 crore collection in India and over ₹1050 crore worldwide. War 2 was expected to be the first ₹1000 crore grossing Indian movie this year but has not been able to touch the ₹400 crore mark in two weeks. War 2 has beaten Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and is not the lowest grossing Spyverse movie.

Not bigger than War

Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer War (2019) was a sensational hit with ₹318.01 crore biz in India and ₹471 crore worldwide. However, War 2 is expected to wrap up its box office run at under ₹400 crore worldwide, emerging as a major disappointment.

Couldn't hit the ₹500 crore mark worldwide

War 2 has not been able to hit the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, an achievable benchmark given the hype surrounding this movie.

Ayan's biggest grosser remains Brahmastra

Director Ayan Mukerji was given charge of the Spyverse with War 2 and he took over from Siddharth Anand, who has given blockbusters War and Pathaan.