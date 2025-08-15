War 2 Becomes YRF Spyverse's Lowest Hindi Opener, Telugu Biz Pushes Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Past ₹50 Crore Mark On Day 1

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer action drama has opened on a high note at the box office in India. However, the Hindi collections have not been up to the mark when compared to its blockbuster first part and the YRF spyverse movies, of which War 2 is the sixth installment.

War 2 Telugu version collected nearly as much as its Hindi version on day 1 and that is largely due to Tollywood star Jr NTR's meaty role in the movie. If Jr NTR factor is kept aside, War 2 biz has kicked off on an average note at best. In fact, the movie's Hindi collection is below Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which minted ₹31 crore on its opening day back in February this year.

War 2 become lowest Hindi opener in YRF spyverse

The YRF spyverse has seen blockbuster titles since its inception with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The other hit movies in the franchise are Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). All movies have seen better openings in Hindi than the latest War 2. Ek Tha Tiger minted ₹32.93 crore on day 1 in Hindi, Tiger Zinda Hai opened at ₹34.1 crore, followed by War with ₹51.60 crore, Pathaan with ₹55 crore and Tiger 3 collecting over ₹40 crore in the language.

War 2 released on August 14 | Image: X

War 2 minted ₹29 crore in Hindi and ₹23.25 crore in Telugu, taking its biz to ₹52.5 crore in all languages in India. While the movie has found a new market in the South, its core Hindi audience's response has not been good.

War 2's rival Coolie races ahead at box office