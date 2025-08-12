'Boycott Coolie' Gains Momentum As Netizens Flag 3x Ticket Price Hike For Telugu Dubbed Version Of Rajinikanth Starrer

Coolie: The Tamil movie headlined by Rajinikanth will hit screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, the movie is eyeing a pan-India showcase. However, social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have raised an alarm on the glaring difference between the ticket price of the original movie and the Telugu version of Coolie. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is also facing similar heat online from fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Price hike for Coolie Telugu version receives massive backlash

Producers and exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Telugu-speaking areas are known to exaggerate movie ticket prices in order to generate higher revenue. The same practice has seemingly been going on ever since the advance booking opened for Coolie. With the Rajinikanth starrer, fans of the actor took to their social media accounts to flag the difference in price and bring to notice the ‘unfair' treatment given to the Telugu dubbed versions of the film.



Social media outrage on high ticket prices for Coolie | Image: X

Netizens have pointed out that the tickets for the original Tamil version are priced at less than ₹200, while the same multiplex chains in Hyderabad are charging over ₹400 for the movie. Social media users have widely shared screenshots of the ticketing apps showing the difference in the pricing. Some have even tagged members in ministries to stop the makers from seeking permission to hike ticket prices. As a result, ‘#BoycottCoolie' in Telugu began trending on the social media app.



Coolie tickets are being sold at extraorbiant prices