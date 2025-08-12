'Boycott Coolie' Gains Momentum As Netizens Flag 3x Ticket Price Hike For Telugu Dubbed Version Of Rajinikanth Starrer

Updated 12 August 2025 at 14:26 IST
Coolie: The Tamil movie headlined by Rajinikanth will hit screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, the movie is eyeing a pan-India showcase. However, social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have raised an alarm on the glaring difference between the ticket price of the original movie and the Telugu version of Coolie. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is also facing similar heat online from fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Producers and exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Telugu-speaking areas are known to exaggerate movie ticket prices in order to generate higher revenue. The same practice has seemingly been going on ever since the advance booking opened for Coolie. With the Rajinikanth starrer, fans of the actor took to their social media accounts to flag the difference in price and bring to notice the ‘unfair' treatment given to the Telugu dubbed versions of the film.
Also Read: Aamir's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt To Accompany Him For Coolie Promotions?
Netizens have pointed out that the tickets for the original Tamil version are priced at less than ₹200, while the same multiplex chains in Hyderabad are charging over ₹400 for the movie. Social media users have widely shared screenshots of the ticketing apps showing the difference in the pricing. Some have even tagged members in ministries to stop the makers from seeking permission to hike ticket prices. As a result, ‘#BoycottCoolie' in Telugu began trending on the social media app.
Also Read: Coolie Likely To Deliver 'Biggest Opening' At BO, Sells 9 Lakh Tickets
The advance booking of Coolie opened to an unprecedented response from fans. Tickets for the movie have been fast-selling, with some shows even selling out before release. This fan frenzy has given rise to unethical practices of black marketing. As per select media reports, the tickets for the Rajinikanth starrer have been selling for as high as ₹4500 in the black market. The pre-release buzz for Coolie is very high despite it receiving an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC.
Also Read: India's 2nd Highest Paid Composer Admits Using AI For Coolie Soundtrack
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 14:26 IST