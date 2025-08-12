Coolie Fever Grips Singapore: Firm Announces Holiday On Release Day, Offers Employees ₹2000 For FDFS Ticket Of Rajinikanth Starrer

Updated 12 August 2025 at 15:14 IST
The Coolie craze seems to get even more intense with the release of the film getting closer. The movie, headlined by Rajinikanth, is one of the most anticipated projects, ot just domestically but also overseas. The latest testament to the global fandom of ‘Thalaivar' Rajinikanth is a Singapore firm's decision to give its Tamil employees the day off on the day of Coolie release. However, such a craze is not unseen. Rajinikanth's movies, such as Jailer, Kabali, Shivaji The Boss, along with others, have received a similar reception overseas in the past as well.
An official notification by a Singapore company, Farmer Constructions PTE Ltd, has gone viral on social media. In the letter, dated August 6, the firm notified a ‘paid holiday to Tamil workers’ under ‘workers welfare and stress management.’ Not just this, the company has also offered $30 Singapore dollars (which is ₹2043) for purchasing a ‘first day first show' ticket of Coolie along with food and beverages.
Another firm called SB MART issued a public notice stating that the business will remain closed from 7 am to 11: 30 am on August 14 due to the ‘release of the movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth’.
Previosuly, the official account of Singapore Police shared a video campaign on the National Day Parade 2025. In the short clip, the officers on duty could be seen marching in slow motion, only to turn towards the camera in filmy style. The video was shared on the backdrop of Anirudh Ravichander's track from Coolie, Powerhouse. The post went viral on social media instantly. With the developments, it is clear that Singapore is as excited for the release of Coolie as fans of Rajinikanth in India. The Lokesh Kanagraj film will hit screens on August 14, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 15:14 IST