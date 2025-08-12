Coolie Fever Grips Singapore: Firm Announces Holiday On Release Day, Offers Employees ₹2000 For FDFS Ticket Of Rajinikanth Starrer

The Coolie craze seems to get even more intense with the release of the film getting closer. The movie, headlined by Rajinikanth, is one of the most anticipated projects, ot just domestically but also overseas. The latest testament to the global fandom of ‘Thalaivar' Rajinikanth is a Singapore firm's decision to give its Tamil employees the day off on the day of Coolie release. However, such a craze is not unseen. Rajinikanth's movies, such as Jailer, Kabali, Shivaji The Boss, along with others, have received a similar reception overseas in the past as well.



Coolie fever grips Singapore

An official notification by a Singapore company, Farmer Constructions PTE Ltd, has gone viral on social media. In the letter, dated August 6, the firm notified a ‘paid holiday to Tamil workers’ under ‘workers welfare and stress management.’ Not just this, the company has also offered $30 Singapore dollars (which is ₹2043) for purchasing a ‘first day first show' ticket of Coolie along with food and beverages.



Another firm called SB MART issued a public notice stating that the business will remain closed from 7 am to 11: 30 am on August 14 due to the ‘release of the movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth’.