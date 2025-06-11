War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Starrer One Step Closer To Its Completion Before Independence Day Release | Watch

War 2: The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action film is all set to take over the cinema halls on August 14. A teaser revealed earlier this year has received a positive response from fans, and now all eyes are on the two new entrants in the YRF spyverse - Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. As per the revealed clip, Hrithik's Kabir will take on Jr NTR's mystery character in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, and this has stoked the anticipation of the viewers in the South.

Recently, a video of the RRR star dubbing for War 2 before its release has surfaced. He was spotted outside a studio in Hyderabad, in a brown shirt and black trousers, before he made his way in for the dubbing session. After the teaser drop, fans have been awaiting more updates on War 2 and with Jr NTR at work, the movie is a step closer to completion.

Hrithik reacts to War 2 teaser response

War 2 teaser has received over 100 million views on YouTube and other social media platforms since its release in early May. The high-octane action, face off between Hrithik and Jr NTR and Kiara's sizzling avatar have been the highlights of the upcoming film. War 2 is the sixth title in YRF’s ambitious spy universe and is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 14.

