Allu Arjun's Exit From Trivikram Srinivas' Mythological Film Paves Way For Jr NTR's Entry, War 2 Star To Play 'God Of War' Lord Kumara Swamy In New Project

Jr NTR is all set to embrace a divine new avatar in his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame. The mythological drama, being mounted on a grand scale by Harika Hassine Creations, will feature Jr NTR as Lord Kumara Swamy — a revered figure symbolising strength, valour and spiritual legacy.

Jr NTR will feature in Trivikram's mythological drama | Image: X

The movie's announcement comes after it was rumoured that Allu Arjun will be working on a project with Trivikram. That project was also rumoured to be a mythological drama, leading to speculation that Allu Arjun's exit from the rumoured film has paved the way for Jr NTR's entry. The Pushpa star is meanwhile onto his next film with director Atlee, currently being referred AA22XA6. Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady in it. The film will be VFX-heavy, with teams working on Hollywood projects set to collaborate with the Jawan director on his next big-budget spectacle.

Jr NTR will reportedly play ‘God Of War’ Lord Kumara Swamy in Trivikram's mythological movie | Image: X

Meanwhile, the yet untitled project under Trivikram marks Jr NTR’s foray into the mythological genre. According to the makers, the film promises a compelling blend of rich cultural storytelling and grand cinematic visuals, stoking fan anticipation.

A source close to the development of this project shared, “NTR is doing the film with Trivikram, and he will be portraying the role of Lord Kumara Swamy. The film is being produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Harika Hassine Creations. The team is very excited, and more details will be announced soon."