Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

War 2: 'Shaitaan' Jr NTR To Take The Centerstage In YRF Spyverse As Main Villain?

Jr NTR will play the main villain in the YRF spy universe. Meanwhile, Fighter star Hrithik Roshan earlier teased that War 2 will go on floors soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan
Jr NTR (L), Hrithik Roshan(R) | Image:Instagram
Jr NTR is one of the most prominent actors in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame for his role in RRR. Currently, Jr NTR is gearing up for his upcoming film Devara starring Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from that he will also feature in the sequel of War with Hrithik Roshan. However, recent buzz says that Jr NTR will play the villain in War 2.

 

Jr NTR to play villain in YRF spy universe?

As per GetsCinema, Jr NTR will play the main villain in the YRF spy universe. Earlier, Emraan Hashmi played villain in the third installment of YRF spy universe, Tiger 3. Meanwhile, it was reported that War 2 will be a high-octane action movie with Jr NTR in the lead as a negative character. War 2 will also be a part of the spy verse along with Pathaan and Tiger. 

Also, it was earlier teased that going up against this formidable villain could the heroes in spy verse question everything they know about good and evil. "Shaitan se ladte ladte kahi khud shaitan na ban jao," the voiceover said in Tiger 3 about War 2.

Hrithik Roshan drops hint about War 2

Hrithik Roshan recently appeared on screen as Shamsher Pathania aka Patty in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter. During a recent interview, the Vikram Vedha actor revealed details about filming War 2, in which he will co-star with Jr NTR. "No. I can tell you just the fact that we are about to begin. It goes on floor very, very soon, a bit too soon, maybe. I don’t get a breather," he said.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji has completed the Spain schedule for his upcoming film War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The director used a body double to film a chase scene for the action movie. Because Roshan and Jr NTR were busy, the shot was completed with a body double.

"It's a new technique of shooting for feature films. The action blocks of a lot of films in today's time are shot without the involvement of lead actors. Soon after, the faces of the body double are replaced using the body swap technology. The same was used for Pathaan as well for the action blocks shot in Dubai and Russia. Hrithik and Jr NTR will start shooting for War only in December," a source told the portal.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

