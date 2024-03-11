Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has kick-started with the shooting of War 2 after recovering from a back injury. Co-starring Jr NTR, the film is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and they have cracked the new format of shooting the upcoming sequel, making optimum utilisation of technology. The movie went on the floors last year in November but without the lead actors. The outdoor shoot was carried out with body doubles and the makers then swapped the faces using VFX. This technique allows the actors to complete the shooting in fewer days and cuts down the budget.

Now, as Hrithik has joined the filming, he has allotted around 60 days for the movie, eyeing to wrap his portion by June.

(A file photo of Hrithik Roshan | Image: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan to complete the shooting of his War 2 character in record time?

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Hrithik has dedicated "merely 55 to 60 days" for War 2 and most of the movie will be shot at studios in Mumbai. "Interestingly, it will be a wrap for Hrithik on War 2 by June 2024, and it's among those films which he will conclude in record time," added the source.

(A file photo of Jr NTR | Image: Instagram)

Similarly, Jr NTR, who will be joining the sets from April has allotted 60 days to shoot the movie, including 25 to 30 days of combination shoot. If everything goes as planned then he might be able to wrap the film by the end of July. YRF has mastered the art of mounting big films efficiently - as this template neither requires more days of shoot from actors nor does it add on to the budget," the source to the portal.

(A viral photo of Ayan Mukerji in Spain | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about War 2?

The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and has wrapped up two overseas schedules without the presence of leads. The film is slated to release next year.