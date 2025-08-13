'No Spoilers Please', Requests War 2 Team As Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Gears Up For Independence Day Clash With Rajinikanth's Coolie

War 2 is gearing up to hit the big screens on August 14, alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie. Hours before the release of the film, the makers shared a new promo featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Along with the asset, Yash Raj Films (YRF) also requested fans who catch early shows not to share spoilers online. This has raised the cinegoers' anticipation for War 2. The movie makers shared the message with the caption, “When #War2 begins, your mission is to keep the secrets safe! Say no to spoilers.” The video promo has now gone viral on social media.

War 2 day 1 box office prediction

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Produced by YRF and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth chapter in the Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role of Agent Kabir while Jr NTR marks his Bollywood debut in War 2. Kiara Advani is also playing a pivotal role in the actioner.



The advance booking for War 2 commenced on August 10. While the pre-sales began on a lukewarm note, the film's collection registered a sudden surge on August 12 after the tickets for the Telugu dubbed version of the movie went live. Owing to the popularity of Jr NTR and the appeal of the genre, the War 2 collections saw a significant boost. As per Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's movie has raked in ₹10.25 Cr in pre-sales.



