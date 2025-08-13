Republic World
Updated 13 August 2025 at 14:52 IST

War To Bang Bang!: Before War 2, Look Back At Hrithik Roshan's Top 7 Grossers

Hrithik Roshan is all set to return to the big screens with the upcoming movie, War 2. The actor will be reprising his role as Agent Kabir in the sixth chapter of the YRF spy universe.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Highest grossing movies of Hrithik Roshan before War 2
Highest grossing movies of Hrithik Roshan before War 2 | Image: Republic

Hrithik Roshan will be seen on screen again as the RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming movie War 2. Also featuring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the film will hit screens on August 14, alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie. Ahead of the film's release, here is a look back at the actor's best-performing movies till now. 

What are Hrithik Roshan's top 7 grossers? 

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 and has featured in 26 movies ever since. Over the years, 7 of his movies have grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office. Out of his biggest hits, 4 are high-budget actioners. War 2 will have to amass over ₹104 crore to surpass Kaabil (2017) and grab a spot in the top 7 grossers of Hrithik Roshan. The actor's highest-grossing movies until now are: 

S. NoRelease Date Movie Name Lifetime Collection (As per Sacnilk)
102 Oct 2019    War ₹ 318.01 Cr 
201 Nov 2013    Krrish 3 ₹ 244.05 Cr    
325 Jan 2024    Fighter₹ 212.74 Cr    
402 Oct 2014    Bang Bang!₹ 181.04 Cr    
512 Jul 2019    Super 30 ₹ 147.39 Cr    
626 Jan 2012    Agneepath ₹ 118.2 Cr    
725 Jan 2017    Kaabil ₹ 104.34 Cr    



War 2 day 1 box office collection prediction 

The advanced booking for War 2 commenced on August 10. While the pre-sales started on a slow note, the collections registered a big boost following the opening of ticket sales for the Telugu version of the film. At the time of publishing, War 2 had sold a total of 425404 tickets, as per Sacnilk, amounting to a total collection of ₹11.91 Cr. With block seats, the movie has amassed a total of ₹21.88 crore. As per the current data, the movie has raked in the second-highest total in advance collection for all Bollywood films in 2025. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that the Hrithik Roshan headliner will open in the range of ₹ 28–32 Cr in the Hindi version and ₹50–55 Cr in all versions. 

Published On: 13 August 2025 at 14:07 IST