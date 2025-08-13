War To Bang Bang!: Before War 2, Look Back At Hrithik Roshan's Top 7 Grossers

Updated 13 August 2025 at 14:52 IST
Hrithik Roshan will be seen on screen again as the RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming movie War 2. Also featuring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the film will hit screens on August 14, alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie. Ahead of the film's release, here is a look back at the actor's best-performing movies till now.
Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 and has featured in 26 movies ever since. Over the years, 7 of his movies have grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office. Out of his biggest hits, 4 are high-budget actioners. War 2 will have to amass over ₹104 crore to surpass Kaabil (2017) and grab a spot in the top 7 grossers of Hrithik Roshan. The actor's highest-grossing movies until now are:
Also Read: No Price Hike For Telugu Versions Of War 2 And Coolie? Here's The Truth
|S. No
|Release Date
|Movie Name
|Lifetime Collection (As per Sacnilk)
|1
|02 Oct 2019
|War
|₹ 318.01 Cr
|2
|01 Nov 2013
|Krrish 3
|₹ 244.05 Cr
|3
|25 Jan 2024
|Fighter
|₹ 212.74 Cr
|4
|02 Oct 2014
|Bang Bang!
|₹ 181.04 Cr
|5
|12 Jul 2019
|Super 30
|₹ 147.39 Cr
|6
|26 Jan 2012
|Agneepath
|₹ 118.2 Cr
|7
|25 Jan 2017
|Kaabil
|₹ 104.34 Cr
The advanced booking for War 2 commenced on August 10. While the pre-sales started on a slow note, the collections registered a big boost following the opening of ticket sales for the Telugu version of the film. At the time of publishing, War 2 had sold a total of 425404 tickets, as per Sacnilk, amounting to a total collection of ₹11.91 Cr. With block seats, the movie has amassed a total of ₹21.88 crore. As per the current data, the movie has raked in the second-highest total in advance collection for all Bollywood films in 2025. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that the Hrithik Roshan headliner will open in the range of ₹ 28–32 Cr in the Hindi version and ₹50–55 Cr in all versions.
Also Read: 'No Spoilers Please', Requests War 2 Team Hours Before Film's Release
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 14:07 IST