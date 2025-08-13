War To Bang Bang!: Before War 2, Look Back At Hrithik Roshan's Top 7 Grossers

Hrithik Roshan will be seen on screen again as the RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming movie War 2. Also featuring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the film will hit screens on August 14, alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie. Ahead of the film's release, here is a look back at the actor's best-performing movies till now.

What are Hrithik Roshan's top 7 grossers?

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 and has featured in 26 movies ever since. Over the years, 7 of his movies have grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office. Out of his biggest hits, 4 are high-budget actioners. War 2 will have to amass over ₹104 crore to surpass Kaabil (2017) and grab a spot in the top 7 grossers of Hrithik Roshan. The actor's highest-grossing movies until now are:



S. No Release Date Movie Name Lifetime Collection (As per Sacnilk) 1 02 Oct 2019 War ₹ 318.01 Cr 2 01 Nov 2013 Krrish 3 ₹ 244.05 Cr 3 25 Jan 2024 Fighter ₹ 212.74 Cr 4 02 Oct 2014 Bang Bang! ₹ 181.04 Cr 5 12 Jul 2019 Super 30 ₹ 147.39 Cr 6 26 Jan 2012 Agneepath ₹ 118.2 Cr 7 25 Jan 2017 Kaabil ₹ 104.34 Cr





War 2 day 1 box office collection prediction