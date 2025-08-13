Coolie And War 2: No Price Hike For Telugu Version Of Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth Starrers? Here's What We Know

Coolie and War 2: The Telugu fans of both the films expressed widespread displeasure on Monday over the ‘unfair’ price hike for the dubbed version of the movies. Netizens claimed that the tickets of the Telugu versions of both War 2 and Coolie were sold at 3 times more of the original versions. This comes amid the common practice by Telugu distributors to hike ticket prices, especially before holidays and big releases. However, in a latest update, there is some respite for the Telugu cinegoers, but with a catch.

Good and bad news for the Telugu audience of War 2 and Coolie

What started as an exception seems to have now become a norm for Telugu exhibitors. Before the release of a big movie, the officials seek special permission to hike ticket prices for multiplexes and cineplexes. More often than not, the permission is granted by the governing authorities. However, this time, the Telangana government has declined the request.

As per Gulte, owing to a widespread backlash against the ticket prices, Telangana has decided to stick to regular pricing. As a result, the tickets will be available for ₹177 for single screens and ₹295 for multiplexes. Additionally, the officials have also refused to grant permissions for special shows of War 2 and Coolie.



On the contrary, Andhra Pradesh has accepted the price hike. The publication has reported that the officials in Andhra have agreed to a ₹74 hike in single screens and a ₹100 hike in multiplexes. However, the hiked prices will be applicable only for a week from August 15 to August 23. The officials have also green signalled a special 5 am show for Coolie and War 2 across the state.



War 2 outperforms Coolie in advance booking for Telugu versions