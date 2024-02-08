Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi's latest movie Merry Christmas was released on January 12. The actor was all set to star in Aamir Khan's starrer Laal Singh Chaddha but opted out at the last minute. Several reports surfaced speculating the reasons behind the actor's unexpected exit. Some speculated a replacement with Naga Chaitanya, while others suggested Aamir's alleged concerns about Vijay's weight and a request for physical transformation. However, Vijay has now addressed these rumours and clarified the situation.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals if Aamir Khan had a problem with his weight

Addressing the rumours about Aamir Khan's supposed concerns regarding his weight, Vijay Sethupathi dismissed them as misconceptions. He clarified that the actor personally offered him the role and did not have any issues with his weight. Vijay recounted how he immediately accepted the role after being captivated by Aamir's narration of the script. The actor debunked the notion that Aamir asked him to undergo a physical transformation.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals the reason behind his exit from Laal Singh Chaddha

Contrary to the rumours circulating, Vijay Sethupathi revealed in an interview with the News Minute that Aamir Khan exhibited "humility." He shared how Aamir personally flew down to Tamil Nadu, where Vijay was shooting, to narrate the script. He said that despite the absence of the director Advait Chandan, the 3 Idiots actor took the initiative to explain the storyline himself. Vijay expressed admiration for Aamir's storytelling skills, calling him a "marvellous storyteller."

In the same interview, Vijay opened up about the unforeseen circumstances that led to his departure from Laal Singh Chaddha. Conflicting schedules with five Telugu projects, all in various stages of production, posed a challenge for Vijay. Additionally, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated their plans for shooting. Vijay explained that the lockdown and subsequent projects left him unable to accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in his schedule.