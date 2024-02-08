Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a Christian wedding in Udaipur, after signing the marriage registration document in Mumbai on January 3. The couple got married on January 10 in the presence of their family and friends, including parents Aamir Khan-Reena Roy, and stepmother Kiran Rao. A new video from the post-wedding is doing the rounds on the internet showcasing Aamir dancing to one of his hit Bollywood tracks.

Aamir Khan dances to iconic song from Ghulam

In the viral video, Aamir Khan can be seen shaking a leg to his hit track Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam, a blockbuster hit film co-starring Rani Mukerji. He is surrounded by his family and friends as he dances his heart out.

Aamir Khan reacts to daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Nupur Shikhare

A video was shared by the Instagram handle of Spice, where Aamir was seen speaking his heart out when asked about his feelings on seeing his daughter getting married. The actor shared that he feels like a shehnai, a musical instrument, and explained the sound of the instrument is a mix of sadness and happiness. That's the kind of emotion he felt watching his daughter's wedding.

The actor walked down his daughter with ex-wife Reena to the alter. He was seen getting emotional, fighting back his tears. It was officiated by Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. The couple sealed it with a kiss after being pronounced man and wife. Aamir Khan was overwhelmed as he shed tears of joy during the ceremony.

What do we know about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception?

The newlyweds are back in town and preparing for their star-studded reception. It will take place on January 13 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The who’s who of Bollywood are expected to attend the reception.