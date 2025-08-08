Watch: Brawl That Led To The Murder Of Huma Qureshi's Brother Asif Qureshi, Deceased Fights Off Shirtless Accused On Street

42-year-old Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, has allegedly been murdered in New Delhi's Jangpura area. Two brothers, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), who were the deceased's neighbours, have been apprehended by the police and further investigation is underway.

The wife of the deceased alleged that a conspiracy was at play behind Asif's murder. She claimed that a fight followed an argument over parking of a scooty near the gate of their residence on the night of August 7. Such altercation had happened between her husband and the accused previously also and they had threatened to kill him. On the fateful night, Asif was attacked on the chest with a sharp object that led to his death, the wife claimed.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the area shows Asif and one of the accused, believed to be the younger brother Gautam, indulging in a fist fight. It is seen that Asif and Gautam are brawling on the streets as others try to intervene and break them up. Gautam is seen charging at Asif, leading to him falling on the ground. Asif holds onto the alleged accused and his shirt is torn. A shirtless Gautam is seen speaking to someone on the side, who seems to be pacifying him. However, Gautam doesn't back down and continues to confront Asif from the other side of the road, with the neighbours, both men and women, standing between them.

Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18) have been arrested for the murder of Huma Qureshi's brother Asif | Image: X