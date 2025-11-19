Watch: Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Counters Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand In Front Of Ranveer Singh

The trailer launch of Dhurandhar was a star-studded event. The main cast members in attendance included Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and director Aditya Dhar as the team unveiled the trailer of their much-anticipated movie ahead of its December 5 release. While talking about the movie and what to expect, Aditya also recalled about how the cast and crew members worked up to 16 hours a day and even more for over a year and a half to make this passion project a reality.

Dhurandhar team at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Dhar's comments on strict working hours on set came amid the ongoing debate around the subject after Deepika Padukone had to reportedly exit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel over her alleged demand to work only 8 hours a day. Dhar's remarks on the matter were completely opposite to Deepika's and he made his views clear all while Ranveer Singh stood on stage besides him. Interestingly, Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam, who is a mother like Deepika, had shown support to the latter in the limited work hour debate.

Advertisement

Dhar shared, "The actors, the HODs, assistants, even the spot staff — everyone worked 16 to 18 hours continuously,” he said. Dhurandhar, he added, was a project that “demanded everything we had”, and the team delivered with complete dedication. Dhar’s comments have reignited online debate. While some praised the team’s commitment to the project, others argued that the filmmaker’s remarks exemplify Bollywood’s culture of excessive work hours.

Many also mentioned how Ranveer remained silent on the matter during the media meet and "betrayed" Deepika by not siding with her on the work hour debate.