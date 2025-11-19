Dhurandhar, Fauzi, Ramayana: 6 Two-Part Indian Movies To Watch Out For

The trend that arguably SS Rajamouli made popular in Indian cinema - 2-part movies - will continue to enthrall fans. The idea to divide a longer story in two parts has come to be increasingly favoured in Bollywood and South cinema. After multiple parts of Baahubali, Pushpa and KGF did wonders at the box office, some upcoming films will look to replicate the commercial success weaved by the preceding "series movies".

Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is a period set spy action film. The trailer of the movie has been released recently and there are talks that it could be divided into two parts. Many are also speculating that the sequel of Dhurandhar may drop as soon as mid 2026 after part 1 releases on December 5 this year. Some, meanwhile, have claimed that if Dhurandhar is not a hit, is alleged second part may release on OTT directly, as happened recently with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.

Fauzi

While the shoot of Prabhas fronted pre-colonial India set war drama is still not complete, director Hanu Raghavapudi has confirmed the expansion of the the Fauzi universe with a prequel. “We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second instalment will explore another dimension. There's abundant material from our colonial past — stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. I've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally,” the director confirmed in a statement. Prabhas plays the role of a soldier of the Azad Hind Fauj in Fauzi.

Prabhas plays the role of a soldier of the Azad Hind Fauj in Fauzi | Image: X

The Raja Saab

While the Prabhas starrer horror comedy is all set to release in early January 2026, the makers have confirmed its expansion into a franchise, with a possible spin-off. Producer Vishwa Prasad said that the sequel won’t be a direct continuation but rather part of a franchise/ multiverse. Whether Prabhas will return in the leading role is also not certain.

Ramayana

One of the most awaited duology in Indian cinema is Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer adaptation of the Hindi epic will release in 2 parts in 2026 and 2027.

Baahubali: The Eternal War

Like the Baahubali movies, the upcoming spinoff animation feature Baahubali: The Eternal War has already been teased as a franchise. Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 will witness Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) in the afterlife. Sky is the limit for this animation feature if the first release clicks with the audiences.

Spirit

As per a report by Mid-Day, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is considering the idea of wrapping up the film with an open ending.