Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Teri Naaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The duo was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, after fulfilling their promotional duties. Several videos and photos are going viral on the Internet regarding the same. However, what grabbed our attention was when a fan approached the duo for a handshake, the actress seemingly ignored her and walked out.

It happened so...

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram in which Shahid and Kriti can be seen walking out of the airport when Shahid allows a fan to meet him. Upon getting the approval, the excited fan runs towards the actor and shakes her hand, but when she turns around to the same, Kriti bluntly ignores her and moves ahead.

This act by Kriti has not gone down well with the netizens and they slammed her for being "rude".

Netizens slams Kriti Sanon

Soon after the video was posted, netizens took to the comment section and lashed out at the actress. A user wrote, "Aww.. poor lil girl. Looked a Little rude for Kriti to ignore the sweet girl." Another wrote, "Ab to kriti ko attitude aa gaya uski konsi movie superhit ho gayi". A fan claimed meeting Kriti personally and said, "I met kriti personally this is the truth she is very rude and ghamandi hate you." "Kriti could have just said hello to the girl , she was so happy... Being a celebrity does not give you an option to do this. She was not invading your privacy as all of them say always... She was called them she came..." another fan wrote.

However, there was a section that supported the actress. A user gave a detailed explanation as to what happened in the video, "Ok so those who are saying - "Kriti is so rude because she ignored that Lil girl". So please notice that ki she didn't see the girl was coming to do a handshake with her because she thought that girl is Shahid's fan and came to handshake with him and click photos with him!!! And she looked in front when the girl wanted to handshake with her so man how did someone notice when a person is in your back and you are looking in-front?!" Another wrote, "She was respecting the fact fans wanted to get clicked only with Shahid that time and she just let then enjoy that by keeping herself aside."

More about Teri Naaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Helmed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film centres around Aryan (Shahid), who meets a young woman SIFRA (Kriti) and the two fall in love with each other. Aryan, deciding to introduce SIFRA to his family, gets into trouble as he learns that SIFRA is actually a humanoid android robot. It also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 9.