Watch I Emraan Hashmi’s Film Shoot In Haridwar Sparks Protest By Locals Over 'Cafe & Bar' Sign, Video Goes Viral: Report

A video allegedly from the set of an Emraan Hashmi film in Hyderabad is currently doing the rounds on social media. The video shows locals in the city objecting to the use of a signboard that says ‘bar'. They argue that such signage, even when used for a film shoot, harms the sanctity of the holy city.

Ruckus on the set of Emraan Hashmi's film set

Videos from the set of a film in Haridwar are now doing the rounds on social media. While Emran Hashmi was not spotted on the set, it is being said that the shooting was for his film. It remains unknown which movie the actor was shooting for. A dispute allegedly broke out when the locals protested against a signboard used as a prop in the shoot.

The signboard featured the word ‘bar', to which the locals protested again. This signage upset the locals, who believe that Haridwar is a holy city and that using such signboards sends a wrong message. In the video, several locals could be heard shouting and asking the movie's team where they are from. Someone could even be heard replying, ‘Mumbai'. The production team present at the venue pacified the crowd.



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What movie is Emraan Hashmi shooting for?

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the Netflix show, Taskareee. He is currently gearing up for the release of the movie Awarapan 2. The makers of the movie announced the wrap of the sequel a week back and also confirmed its release in August.

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