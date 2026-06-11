Backrooms Release In India: After Massive Backlash Over Obsession, CBFC Reportedly Clears New Hollywood Horror Film With 0 Cuts

The new Hollywood horror film, Backrooms, is all set to hit the big screens soon. The psychological thriller was released in the United States on May 29 and has become a global sensation since then. Following the global release, the movie will be released in India on June 12. Directed by Kane Parsons, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Backrooms has been green-lit for release in India by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). An insider told the publication that the movie was passed with an ‘A’ certificate, deeming it to be fit for viewing only by an 18+ audience. Surprisingly, Backrooms was passed for release with 0 cuts by the CBFC. The final runtime of the movie after certification is 1 hour, 50 minutes and 54 seconds.

This comes amid the backlash over Obsession, which underwent major cuts in India. Some critical scenes from the Curry Barker directorial were trimmed in Indian theatrical prints on instructions of CBFC. Clips of the trimmed scenes from the movie went viral online, with netizens questioning the censor board over the cut scenes despite the movie being passed with an ‘A’ certificate. However, it must be noted that Obsession had several graphic, gory, severely violent and sexual scenes. Backrooms, on the other hand, does not contain any such extreme scene that might have become a hurdle with the CBFC.



Also Read: New Theatrical Releases: Backrooms And Disclosure Day To Governor

Backrooms to be released with several other domestic releases

The Hollywood horror film, Backrooms, has become a raging sensation online. The concept of Backrooms first became popular after an eerie image of endless yellow hallways surfaced online. Over the years, it turned into one of the internet's biggest horror stories, especially among Gen Z and horror fans. Unlike regular horror films that depend mostly on jump scares, Backrooms focuses on fear, confusion and the feeling of being trapped in a strange place with no escape. The film follows the unsettling world that fans of the online phenomenon are already familiar with.

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Movies releasing on June 12 | Image: X