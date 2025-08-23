Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce: Actor's Manager Says 'Everyone Will Get Good News'

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce: The actor's manager has put an end to all speculations about the couple's headline-making split. This comes after reports claimed that the star's wife has filed for divorce on grounds of 'infidelity, cruelty and desertion'. The couple tied the knot in 1987. However, as per Govinda's manager, there is no truth to the matter of their divorce.

Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja headed for divorce?

Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS and confirmed that Sunita Ahuja has not filed for divorce. He said, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”. The manager also admitted that Sunita did file the papers, but it was a long time back, and the couple resolved the matter internally in the initial stage.



He added, “It is the same (2024) case, but it has been resolved; people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened. I have been getting so many calls, but everything is fine; nearly everything is sorted out between the couple. There’s nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation (sic)”.

Shashi continued, “Did you see Govinda talking about it? In the film industry and media, people take advantage of confusion and misleading information. There is some bad element or an idiot, who is trying to cash in on the controversy”.



