Updated 12 November 2025 at 12:34 IST
Hrithik Roshan Pays Moving Tribute To Zarine Khan, Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother's Prayer Meet
Hrithik Roshan was among the many Bollywood insiders who attended the prayer meet of Zarine Khan on November 10. "It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you," said Hrithik Roshan while addressing Zarine Khan at her prayer meet.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sussane Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81. Her prayer meet was held on November 10 with several Bollywood insiders in attendance. Jeetendra, Hrithik Roshan, along with his sons, Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, and other members of the industry, paid their final respects to Zarine.
Sussane Khan shared a video compilation of the prayer meet in which the attendees could be seen paying moving tributes to the departed. Sussane's ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan also gave a speech in honour and called it his ‘privilege’ to have known Zareen. He said, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you." Along with Hrithik, both his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, also said a few words to pay tribute to their grandmother.
Zayed Khan, actor and son of Zarine Khan, remembered his mother and said, "My mother was my god. I will miss her deeply," at the prayer meet. Nephew and actor Fardeen Khan paid tribute to Zarine Khan at the prayer meet, saying, "Her memory, spirit and essence will live on through us."
Also Read: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Put Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic On Hold?
Zarine Khan's family members, including her husband Sanjay Khan, son Zayed Khan, and daughters Farah Khan Ali, Sussane Khan, attended the prayer meet along with her nine grandchildren. Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was also present at the prayer meet.
Also Read: Dharmendra Health Update Live: Bollywood's He-Man Discharged
Advertisement
On Sunday, Sussane Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video with her mother, Zarine Khan, along with the caption, “My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life. Our Beautiful Mummy. You are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were….ur lives will be happy. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you." Her fans and followers took to the comment section to extend their condolences to the family.
Also Read: Dharmendra's Family Is Taking Care Of Him: Breach Candy Hospital Doctor
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 November 2025 at 12:34 IST