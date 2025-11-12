Hrithik Roshan Pays Moving Tribute To Zarine Khan, Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother's Prayer Meet

Sussane Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81. Her prayer meet was held on November 10 with several Bollywood insiders in attendance. Jeetendra, Hrithik Roshan, along with his sons, Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, and other members of the industry, paid their final respects to Zarine.

Sussane Khan shared a video compilation of the prayer meet in which the attendees could be seen paying moving tributes to the departed. Sussane's ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan also gave a speech in honour and called it his ‘privilege’ to have known Zareen. He said, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you." Along with Hrithik, both his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, also said a few words to pay tribute to their grandmother.

Zayed Khan, actor and son of Zarine Khan, remembered his mother and said, "My mother was my god. I will miss her deeply," at the prayer meet. Nephew and actor Fardeen Khan paid tribute to Zarine Khan at the prayer meet, saying, "Her memory, spirit and essence will live on through us."



Zarine Khan's family members, including her husband Sanjay Khan, son Zayed Khan, and daughters Farah Khan Ali, Sussane Khan, attended the prayer meet along with her nine grandchildren. Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was also present at the prayer meet.



