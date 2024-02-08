Advertisement

Ira Khan who is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare. The wedding was a three-day celebration in Udaipur filled with joy. The event included pre-wedding rituals, parties, and a dazzling white wedding. Ira's parents, actor Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. Mother Pritam Shikhare joined Nupur as he arrived for the ceremony at Udaipur.

Imran Khan dances to ‘Pappu can’t dance’ at Ira Khan's wedding

Actor Imran Khan who is the cousin of Ira Khan, stole the spotlight with his energetic dance at the wedding. A video capturing his moves to Pappu Can't Dance from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na went viral. The actor can be seen in the video showcasing the dance moves with enthusiasm.

Imran Khan's joyous dance adds a memorable touch to the festivities, creating delightful moments on his cousin's special day.

Will Imran Khan make a comeback in Bollywood soon?

While there were speculations surrounding Imran Khan's potential comeback in 2024, not much detail is currently available. The actor who is known for films like Delhi Belly, was previously married to Avantika Malik. They announced their separation in 2019 and share a daughter.



Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception is scheduled for January 13. The event is anticipated to host Bollywood and political luminaries. Juhi Chawla, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big names are expected to grace the event at BKC Jio Centre.

Post the after-party of the wedding lasting until 6 a.m., the Mumbai reception promises a star-studded affair. The event will mark the conclusion of Ira and Nupur's grand wedding celebrations.

