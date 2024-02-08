English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

WATCH | Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Imran Khan Dances To Pappu can’t dance In A Viral Video

Imran Khan lights up Ira's wedding with a viral dance to 'Pappu Can't Dance.'

Republic Entertainment Desk
Imran Khan's Dance
Imran Khan's Dance | Image:Imran Khan's Dance I Image/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ira Khan who is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare. The wedding was a three-day celebration in Udaipur filled with joy. The event included pre-wedding rituals, parties, and a dazzling white wedding. Ira's parents, actor Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. Mother Pritam Shikhare joined Nupur as he arrived for the ceremony at Udaipur.

Imran Khan dances to ‘Pappu can’t dance’ at Ira Khan's wedding

Actor Imran Khan who is the cousin of Ira Khan, stole the spotlight with his energetic dance at the wedding. A video capturing his moves to Pappu Can't Dance from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na went viral. The actor can be seen in the video showcasing the dance moves with enthusiasm.

Imran Khan's joyous dance adds a memorable touch to the festivities, creating delightful moments on his cousin's special day.

Will Imran Khan make a comeback in Bollywood soon?

While there were speculations surrounding Imran Khan's potential comeback in 2024, not much detail is currently available. The actor who is known for films like Delhi Belly, was previously married to Avantika Malik. They announced their separation in 2019 and share a daughter.


Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception is scheduled for January 13. The event is anticipated to host Bollywood and political luminaries. Juhi Chawla, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big names are expected to grace the event at BKC Jio Centre.

Post the after-party of the wedding lasting until 6 a.m., the Mumbai reception promises a star-studded affair. The event will mark the conclusion of Ira and Nupur's grand wedding celebrations.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement