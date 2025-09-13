Watch: Irked Preity Zinta Restricts Invasive Paparazzi From Entering Her Building, Says 'You Need To Stop'

A visibly irked Preity Zinta lost her cool at a man who was trying to film her on private property. In a viral video, the actress was seen exiting a building and obliging paparazzi with photos outside the premises. However, a cameraperson tried to film her while entering the location, resulting in the actress requesting him to leave. A video of the same has now surfaced online.

Preity Zinta loses cool at paparazzo

On September 12, Preity Zinta was spotted in Mumbai. However, the actress was caught in an uncomfortable situation when a group of paparazzi followed her inside the building. In the video, a man with a phone camera could be heard following the actress and telling her she dropped something. Even though Preity told him that it did not bother her, the man kept following her and ultimately stepped inside the building.

Objecting to this, Preity Zinta said, “Excuse me, you need to stop this, please." However, while exiting the building, Preity greeted the paps stationed outside and obliged them with photos before departing in her car. As per reports, the building in question is the same one in which Alia Bhatt warned paparazzi of entering a week back.

When Preity Zinta confronted paparazzi

Earlier in May 2024, Preity Zinta objected when the paparazzi arrived at her gym and clicked her as she exited the venue. As the cameramen asked her to pose, the actress asked them how they got her location. To this, the media personnel informed her that they saw her car parked and identified her presence. In the same conversation, the actress requested that the paparazzi to not capture the number of her car, to ensure privacy.



