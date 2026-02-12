Watch | Jamie Lever Leaves Kareena Kapoor In Splits Over Her Recreation Of Actress's Viral Expressions During ISPL Match

Kareena Kapoor is a powerhouse of expression and does not attempt to hide them, even when it is not for a movie. Several of the actresses' clips recently went viral from the ISPL match in Surat earlier this month. In one particular video, she could be seen giving a stern warning to her younger son, Jeh, using the classic ‘Indian mom stare’, leaving her fans in splits. The video seemingly caught the attention of Jamie Lever, who has earned a reputation for mimicking popular stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Ananya Panday, previously.

On February 11, Jamie Lever took to her Instagram account to recreate the expressions of Kareena Kapoor from the viral videos during the ISPL match. She shared the video with the caption, “Bow down to the queen! #bebo kareenakapoorkhan," and the clip instantly went viral. Several fans and followers of Jamie praised her mimicry.



A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's comment on the video | Image: Instagram

The video prompted a reaction from Kareena Kapoor herself as well. Taking to the comment section, the Tashan actress wrote, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️👌👌👌Best best”. The actress's sporting spirit left her fans impressed. In less than 24 hours of being uploaded, Jamie Lever's video of mimicking Kareena garnered 1.7 million views, 108 k likes and 2442 comments. Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared her appreciation towards the video by liking it.



For the unversed, Jamie Lever is a popular comic and the daughter of one of Bollywood's best-known actors, Johnny Lever. Before mimicking Kareena Kapoor, she has delivered on-point impersonations of Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja. Her videos have received a thumbs-up from several industry insiders, appreciating her for her impeccable observations.



