Sonam Kapoor Sports Oversized Outfit Amid Reports Of Second Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja | Photos
Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja at the age of 40. While the actress has not confirmed the news, she shared new photos in an oversized outfit.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are seemingly expecting their second baby, as per reports. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 after dating for several years. They are already parents to their 3-year-old son, Vayu, who they welcomed in 2022. Sonam has often spoken about returning to work after embracing motherhood. The actress and her entrepreneur husband are yet to confirm the news of their pregnancy.
Amid this, the Aisha actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from a latest shoot. In the pictures, she could be seen sporting an oversized outfit, fuelling rumours of her pregnancy. In the post shared by Sonam Kapoor on October 1, she donned a white hoodie with a statement neck. The fashionista teamed the look with a matching skirt, which featured pleats in the front. To complete the fit, she donned a pair of white stillehouttes and kept her tresses open. While Sonam did not flaunt her baby bump in the photos, her fans and well-wishers took to the comment section of the post to extend their congratulations to her. The actress shared the photo with a caption, “The other day, a good hair day and some press”. It remains unclear if the photos are new or from an old photoshoot.
While Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are yet to confirm the news, a source close to the couple has confirmed to Pinkvilla that the actress is pregnant with baby no 2. As per the insider in the know, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.” The publication has also reported that Veere Di Wedding fame is expected to announce the news soon, as she is due to deliver in the coming months.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 12:29 IST