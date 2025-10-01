Sonam Kapoor Sports Oversized Outfit Amid Reports Of Second Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja | Photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are seemingly expecting their second baby, as per reports. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 after dating for several years. They are already parents to their 3-year-old son, Vayu, who they welcomed in 2022. Sonam has often spoken about returning to work after embracing motherhood. The actress and her entrepreneur husband are yet to confirm the news of their pregnancy.

Amid this, the Aisha actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from a latest shoot. In the pictures, she could be seen sporting an oversized outfit, fuelling rumours of her pregnancy. In the post shared by Sonam Kapoor on October 1, she donned a white hoodie with a statement neck. The fashionista teamed the look with a matching skirt, which featured pleats in the front. To complete the fit, she donned a pair of white stillehouttes and kept her tresses open. While Sonam did not flaunt her baby bump in the photos, her fans and well-wishers took to the comment section of the post to extend their congratulations to her. The actress shared the photo with a caption, “The other day, a good hair day and some press”. It remains unclear if the photos are new or from an old photoshoot.



