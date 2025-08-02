Watch: 'Rani' Alia Bhatt Drops Prep Video For Dhindhora Baje Re After It Wins National Award For Best Choreography

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received two National Film Awards, announced August 1. It was adjudged Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Vaibhavi Merchant won the Best Choreography honour for Dhindhora Baje Re. Alia celebrated the wins by sharing a BTS video of her prep for the song Dhindhora Baje Re, the high energy dance number that sets up the climax of the movie.

"Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today. Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant. Forever grateful for the unforgettable journey that was #RRKPK, and to every single member of this brilliant team, this win is yours. Big big love to this wholesome happy journey (sic)."

Alia and Ranveer also posted about their movie's win at the National Awards. "What a moment. Love to the incredible team that made this film so magical," the actress posted.

"The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. Thats wholesome entertainment indeed Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful," Ranveer said.

Alia is currently working on Alpha, which is the 7th movie in YRF spyverse. It will follow War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and will release in December this year. Alpha marks the first female led spy movie under the banner. It also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol and is directed by Shiv Rawail.