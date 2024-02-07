Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:35 IST

WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher Post Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Post Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, UP CM Yogi Adityanath greeted singers Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sonu Nigam gave a heartfelt performance at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during Pran Pratishtha today, January 22. His performance was part of a special musical show attended by politicians and celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. Apart from Nigam, singer Kailash Kher was also present at the event, but he didn't sing. However, the two came together to greet UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A video is going viral on the internet in which the veteran singers can be seen meeting UP CM outside the Ram Mandir after the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol. A paparazzo shared the video and captioned it as "Harmony echoes at Ram Mandir as #YogiAdityanath shares divine moments with B-town maestros #SonuNigam and #KailashKher". The video on the text read, "Moment to remember".

Sonu was seen in a beige-coloured kurta with matching pants and a shawl. Kailash, on the other hand, wore a grey kurta layered with a matching jacket.

Who's who of the industry attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Shubhash Ghai, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and Madhur Bhandarkar.
Sonu Nigam cries at Ram Mandir

Sonu Nigam gets teary-eyed

While speaking to the media, the singer got teary-eyed and couldn't speak much. He told news agency ANI, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi bolne ko hai (I don't have anything left to say, but only my tears will speak)." He also gestured towards his tears.

Before attending the event, the singer told ANI, “This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation.”

Sonu Nigam sang Ram Siya Ram bhajan ahead of the main ceremony. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

17 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

26 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info6 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info10 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement