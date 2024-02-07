Advertisement

Sonu Nigam gave a heartfelt performance at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during Pran Pratishtha today, January 22. His performance was part of a special musical show attended by politicians and celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. Apart from Nigam, singer Kailash Kher was also present at the event, but he didn't sing. However, the two came together to greet UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A video is going viral on the internet in which the veteran singers can be seen meeting UP CM outside the Ram Mandir after the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol. A paparazzo shared the video and captioned it as "Harmony echoes at Ram Mandir as #YogiAdityanath shares divine moments with B-town maestros #SonuNigam and #KailashKher". The video on the text read, "Moment to remember".

Sonu was seen in a beige-coloured kurta with matching pants and a shawl. Kailash, on the other hand, wore a grey kurta layered with a matching jacket.

Who's who of the industry attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Shubhash Ghai, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Sonu Nigam cries at Ram Mandir

While speaking to the media, the singer got teary-eyed and couldn't speak much. He told news agency ANI, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi bolne ko hai (I don't have anything left to say, but only my tears will speak)." He also gestured towards his tears.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional; says, "...Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."#RamTemplePranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/6yoZ4s8APy — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Before attending the event, the singer told ANI, “This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation.”

Sonu Nigam sang Ram Siya Ram bhajan ahead of the main ceremony.