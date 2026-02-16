Watch Video: Shahid Kapoor Enthrals With Performance On Chartbuster Tracks At Nagpur's Viral 'Haldiram Wedding'

Shahid Kapoor performed at the sangeet ceremony of a member of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal’s family. The lavish wedding has gone viral on social media, earning the shorthand, ‘Haldiram Wedding’. For the unversed, Shivkishan Agrawal is the founder of Haldiram’s Nagpur, leading to the opulent wedding. Videos and photos from the wedding are now viral online.

Shahid Kapoor performs at the sangeet ceremony

On February 15, videos of Shahid Kapoor from the sangeet ceremony went viral online. In the clips, the actor could be seen performing his classic songs. In another video, he can be seen bantering with the host and actor Aparshakti Khurrana.



Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Issues Clarification After His Latest Look Worries Fans

Shahid, whose new movie O'Romeo is currently running in theatres, could be seen dishing out a high-energy performance on tracks such as Mauja Hi Mauja and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His performance featured several background dancers and elaborate fireworks. It must be noted that the wedding took place before the release of the movie, O'Romeo.



Also Read: Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: 6 More Accused Arrested, Total 11 Held

In other viral videos, the bride and the groom could be seen cutting an eight-tier wedding cake suspended from above. The grand venue and elaborate decoration have become the talking point on social media. Attendees of the wedding are calling it ‘Nagpur's biggest event' in years.