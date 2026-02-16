Wuthering Heights India Box Office Collection Day 3: Hollywood Drama Is No Match For O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main In First Weekend

Hollywood's latest offering, Wuthering Heights, hit the big screens in India on February 13. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi headline the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë's eponymous novel. Despite the massive hype around the film, it has underperformed at the box office in India.

Wuthering Heights wraps up first weekend with under ₹2 crore collection

Wuthering Heights minted ₹0.3 crore in India on the opening day. The lower collection of the film could be attributed to the lukewarm reviews about it online. On the following day, Wuthering Heights collected ₹0.7 crore at the box office.

The Margot Robbie starrer witnessed a further decline on Sunday, owing to the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in the second half of the day. The movie minted ₹0.36 crore on Sunday, taking its total to ₹ 1.36 Cr. The movie also faces tough competition from domestic releases.



Advertisement

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi headline Wuthering Heights | Image: X

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo continues to be the top choice of cinegoers. Also released on the same day is the Bollywood movie, Tu Yaa Main. The two Hindi movies have registered much higher footfalls than Wuthering Heights in India.



Also Read: Anushka-Virat Twin In White As They Jet Off Together From Mumbai

Wuthering Heights opens big in North America

The film is based on a novel | X

Emerald Fennell’s bold reimagining of Wuthering Heights brought crowds of women to movie theatres this weekend. The Warner Bros. release topped the box office charts and nabbed the title for the year’s biggest opening with $34.8 million in ticket sales in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday. The romantic drama starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the star-crossed Catherine and Heathcliff won out over the weekend’s other newcomers, including the animated GOAT and the heist thriller Crime 101. Its biggest day was Saturday’s Valentine’s Day holiday, when it earned $14 million. Fennell’s version of Wuthering Heights, which takes many liberties with Emily Brontë’s novel, largely divided critics. It’s currently sitting at a mixed 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee To Play THIS Freedom Fighter In Sudhir Mishra's Next