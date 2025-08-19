Watch: Vidya Balan, Shreya Ghoshal Croon Piyu Bole At Parineeta Re-release Event, Fans Miss Saif Ali Khan

Parineeta Completes 20 Years: The Pradeep Sarkar directorial completed 20 years of release this year. The film, which marks the acting debut of Vidya Balan, will be re-released in a restored 4k version in select theatres. On the occasion, the makers organised a special screening of the film, which was attended by Vidya Balan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Dia Mirza, Rekha and Shreya Ghoshal. Several videos and photos from the event are now going viral on social media.

Vidya Balan-Shreya Ghoshal's video from the Parineeta event goes viral

Vidya Balan, who played the protagonist Lalita in Parineeta, donned a red saree for the event. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and a bangle set. The actress styled her hair in a ponytail for the special screening. Several videos of Vidya Balan surfaced online in which she could be seen interacting with the paparazzi, dancing with the crew and welcoming the guests at the event. In a special video, the actress could be seen singing the famous song from the movie, Piyu Bole, along with the original playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.



The producer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also joined the duo. Dia Mirza, who played the critical role of Gayatri Tantiya in the movie, could also be seen crooning to the song on the sidelines. The original song in the movie was filmed with Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan in the form of a duet. As soon as the video from the event went viral, social media users commented that the presence of the actor at the event could have made the moment even more wholesome.



