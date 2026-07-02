Wedding Bells! Aamir Khan Confirms Date And Venue Of Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt, Says 'Bahut Choti Shaadi Hai'
Aamir Khan will be getting married to Gauri Spratt.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Aamir Khan has finally reacted to the rumours around his third wedding. On Thursday, he held a press conference where he confirmed the wedding to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt and shared the details. The actor will get married on July 5. The veteran actor was accompanied by his elder son, Junaid Khan.
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