Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar's Fee For The ₹125 Cr Ensemble Comedy Will Shock You

Welcome To The Jungle opened to a surprisingly mixed to positive response from the audience. Led by Akshay Kumar, the comedy movie was dubbed as a pure entertainer by some, while others called it ‘brain rot’. Despite the mixed response, the collection of the movie remained steady at the box office.

In the first four days of its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle amassed over ₹60 crore at the Indian box office. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie features nearly 25 actors in pivotal roles, which is likely to have driven up its budget. Additionally, the movie is set on a massive production scale, and some songs have been shot at exotic destinations, further upping the overall cost of the movie.

A source close to the film has informed Bollywood Hungama that Welcome To The Jungle is touted on a budget of ₹125 crore. Out of this budget, as per the publication, the overall production cost of the film was only ₹60 crore. The collective salaries of the cast members amounted to a total of ₹35 crores. The amount is modest, given the big names in the cast of the film.

This was achieved because, as per the report, Akshay Kumar decided to forgo his fees for Welcome to the Jungle. Instead of taking remuneration up front, the actor allegedly went for a profit-share model. This means the actor will actually receive his payment once the film finishes its theatrical run and makes a profit.

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Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara and Bhagya Bhanushali.